Sheriff seeks woman in Columbia-area homicide. Father and boyfriend are already jailed

One of three suspects remains at large in the March 15 murder of a Columbia-area man, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Ben Lindsey, 63, died of blunt force trauma at his home on Calle Quartz Drive, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

Authorities said neighbor and tenant Jon Starkweather, 63, was arrested near the home March 17 on murder and other charges. His daughter, Sabrina Starkweather, 28, had been staying with him but has since fled. She is a suspect in the homicide and is wanted for violation of probation.

The woman’s boyfriend, Kasual McGuire-Meder, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and other charges March 17 after being held for an unrelated case in Washoe County, Nevada. He also was staying at the Starkweather home.

The homicide scene is off the steep and winding Big Hill Road, about 3 miles east of Columbia State Historic Park. The post said an ambulance responded about 3 p.m. March 15 to a report of an injured man on the ground. Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim’s Jeep had been missing for a few days before his death, the post said.

Jon Starkweather was booked into the county jail and faces charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime. McGuire-Meder was booked in connection with similar charges, as well as taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

People with information on Sabrina Starkweather’s whereabouts, and the case overall, can contact the Sheriff’s Office’s investigations division at 209-533-5815.