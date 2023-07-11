Sheriff sees jail expansion on horizon

Jul. 11—Glynn County criminals aren't slowing down, which is why Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said Monday the county jail will need to be expanded in the near future.

Until then, Jump said deputies and detention officers will continue dealing with mental health challenges among the growing inmate population, working with other local agencies to combat violent crime and gangs and patrolling Glynn County's homeless population.

Jump addressed the issue at the Golden Isles Republican Women luncheon Monday at Bennie's Red Barn on St. Simons Island.

He said there are around 530 inmates currently at the Glynn County Detention Center. The jail has space for 612 inmates.

"In the five-year plan, we will have to build onto that jail," Jump said, ensuring the county commissioners in attendance heard him.

Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and David Sweat attended the luncheon.

The Glynn County Detention Center was built at its site off of U.S. 341, just north of Brunswick, in 2014.

Jump said a significant percentage of the approximate 530 inmates needs mental health treatment, which is not something his jailers and deputies are trained to provide. But with daily suicide attempts at the jail and other challenges presented by mental illnesses, detention center staff has no other option.

"Jail is not the place for mental health treatment," Jump said.

He and his staff have brought in more mental health help through community partnerships, but the strain of the issue still weighs heavily on detention officers, Jump said.

That leads to overtime and soaring medical costs at the jail that regularly exceed $1 million annually, he said.

Some of that strain comes from homeless individuals who are arrested, another issue Jump said deputies deal with every day.

"I don't think anyone has come up with a solution for that yet," he said.

One small step toward a solution, Jump said, is when his deputies return homeless persons recently dropped off at Interstate 95's Exit 29 back to their previous location.

"We'll ask them where they came from and my deputies will turn around and take them back," he said.

Jump would like to take the same approach with gang members who come to town to set up shop in Glynn County, but that is not as simple of a process. Gangs don't operate like they used to, he said. They are more sophisticated and are targeting younger and younger children in their recruitment efforts.

Deputies are teaming up with Glynn County police, Brunswick police, Glynn County Schools Police, College of Coastal Georgia Police and other agencies in a collaborative effort to target violent and gang-related crimes, Jump said.

He said he is "not going to give up our streets" to "thugs."

He said about 10 coordinated patrols and operations have been successful at making a dent in violent crimes.

While answering questions from the group, Jump encouraged everyone to say something if they see something. Whether it is evidence of sex trafficking, gangs or any criminal activity, Jump said law enforcement needs to know about it.

"What you may think is nothing could solve a case for us, the county police or the Brunswick Police Department," Jump said.

He said he hopes the county commissioners are able to find money in upcoming budgets to pay all first responders, not just law enforcement officers, higher wages. Jump said recruiting new officers is challenging and better pay is a great place to start to make the job more attractive to potential new officers and deputies.