Sheriff’s sergeant arraigned on public intoxication and possessing controlled substance

A Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of being drunk in public and cocaine possession.

The deputy, Thomas Grilione, 52, entered his plea to the charges through his attorney Roger Wilson. Grilione was not in court Tuesday.

Grilione was arrested on May 28 outside of a business near Nees and Fowler avenues in Clovis around 10 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Grilione was “under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a drug, a controlled substance, toluene, and a combination of intoxicating liquor, a drug, a controlled substance, toluene, in such a condition that he/she was unable to exercise care for his/her own safety and the safety of others...”

The complaint also identifies the controlled substance Grilione had as cocaine.

He was taken to Fresno County Jail where he was booked and held for about two hours before being released with a citation.

Sheriff’s office, spokesperson Tony Botti said Grilione remains on paid administrative leave. And an internal affairs investigation continues.

Grilione is expected to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 29 in Dept. 12.