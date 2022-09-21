Sheriff set to give details on major fentanyl bust in Clay County

Investigators are set to announce a major drug bust in Clay County on Wednesday afternoon.

More than four pounds, or 2 kilograms, of fentanyl were seized by deputies and at least two people were arrested.

Jason Setzer from Orange Park and Alvin Mercado Jr. from Fleming Island both face charges of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl.

Jason Setzer and Alvin Mercado Jr.

There is a briefing set for 1 p.m. at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, where Sheriff Michelle Cook will give details of the arrests.

State officials are also expected to be part of the announcement, showing how large the takedown was.

According to a police report, police seized the 2 kilograms of fentanyl, which a local doctor says is enough to kill 1 million people.

Drugs, as well as guns, are part of the evidence.

Investigators say Setzer and Mercado were shipping the drugs from California through the U.S. Postal Service to Fleming Island. From there, they would go to Orange Park.

The Sheriff’s Office says a third arrest linked to the bust will be announced during the briefing.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is expected to be at the briefing as well. Last week, she pushed awareness about the threat of fentanyl statewide.

