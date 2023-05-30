Sheriff’s sgt. arrested while drunk in public had controlled substance, Clovis police say

Clovis police arrested a Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant over the holiday weekend for being drunk in public and possessing a controlled substance, police confirmed Tuesday.

Thomas Grilione, 52, was arrested at a business near Nees and Fowler avenues in Clovis around 10 p.m. Sunday, police confirmed.

He is a sergeant with the sheriff’s office, spokesperson Tony Botti confirmed.

Grilione was drunk in public and possessed a controlled substance, police said. He was taken to Fresno County Jail but was no longer in custody on Tuesday, jail records show.

Police did not release details on the incident, including why officers were called to the business.

Grilione was promoted to sergeant in 2016, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post following the ceremony. He’s been with the sheriff’s office for more than a decade.

He was placed on paid administrative leave, Botti said. An internal affairs investigation was underway.

Clovis police were heading up the criminal investigation.