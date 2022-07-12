Sheriff: Shooting that left teen dead south of Wichita started as attempted drug robbery

A shooting that left one teen dead Monday in south Wichita resulted from a botched drug deal, Sheriff Jeff Easter said Tuesday at a media briefing.

Donovan Graves, 19, of Wichita was shot in the 5200 block of South Clifton. Four people have been arrested in connection to the case:

▪ Brian Youngman, 20, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder while committing a dangerous felony. Easter alleged Youngman shot Graves.

▪ Lanita Baugh, 19, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery

▪ Myrashia Griffin, 20, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery

▪ A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Baugh and Griffin drove Graves to the 5200 block of South Clifton, where Youngman lives. The 17-year-old girl was with Youngman there. Easter said Graves was meeting with Youngman and the 17-year-old to buy marijuana from them.

During the exchange, Graves pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob Youngman and the 17-year-old girl. Youngman pulled out a handgun and shot Graves, Easter said.

Officers were initially sent around 7:42 p.m. to 47th Street South and Clifton, but the location was quickly changed to the QuikTrip at 47th Street South and Hydraulic, where Graves was found dead in a car, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ben Blick said in a previous news release.

“Deputies were directed to a mobile home in the 5200 block of (South) Clifton where the shooting occurred,” Blick added.

Easter said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.