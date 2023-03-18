Sheriff: Shooting at Muskingum U; one in custody

NEW CONCORD — A person is in custody following a shooting at the Muskingum University baseball field on Friday evening, according to Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz.

Lutz said there was one victim. Little information was immediately available, including the status of the victim, as Lutz said more information is currently being gathered. The shooting happened around 7 p.m.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz

The name of the person is custody has not been released or officially been ruled a suspect, as authorities are still trying to determine a positive identification.

This story will be updated.

