Sheriff: Sixth catalytic converter reported stolen

Jan. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A sixth catalytic converter was reported stolen from a business on Sunday evening in Green Lake Township to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle's owner did not know exactly when the catalytic converter had been taken but presumed it was taken about three weeks ago, according to a report on Monday.

"They had been driving the vehicle for awhile and just thought the exhaust was running loud, so they didn't notice that the catalytic converter was missing," Grand Traverse Sheriff's Captain Chris Clark said.

The incident is the latest in a string of catalytic converters being taken from businesses overnight, making three which occurring in Green Lake Township, two in Blair Township and one at a residence in Mayfield Township.

Police believe a suspect is taking catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the evening and overnight at businesses, while the businesses are closed, according to a statement.

Catalytic converters getting taken from the chassis of vehicles is also a common occurrence, as they contain a small amount of precious metals, which can be sold at a high price on the black market or at salvage shops.

Police are asking anyone who has information on these incidents to call 9-1-1 and report what they know to Central Dispatch, who can also be reached at 231-922-4550.

