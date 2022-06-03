Sheriff: SpaceX trespasser made it to fifth floor of bay tower

Jun. 3—A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman remains jailed in a Cameron County facility after she was accused of trespassing at the SpaceX facility at Boca Chica Beach.

Nivea Rose Parker told authorities she was a SpaceX employee and was on the fifth floor of High Bay No.1 because she wanted to meet with Elon Musk, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated in a media release.

Garza said his deputies went to the SpaceX facility after receiving a call that a trespasser had been found at the location. Parker was found roaming the fifth floor of High Bay No. 1.

Through an investigation, the deputies learned that Parker was not a SpaceX employee.

According to the media release from the sheriff's office, surveillance video showed that on Wednesday Parker entered SpaceX at about 5:30 p.m.

Although Parker tried to run from the deputies, she was caught and taken into custody, the media release read.

Parker is charged with assault on a public servant, criminal trespass, and evading arrest. She was arraigned on the charges and her bonds total $11,000.