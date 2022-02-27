Sheriff to speak on local extent of human trafficking

Feb. 27—A local organization dedicated to raising awareness of the extent of human trafficking in Hunt County and the surrounding area plans to hear an update on the issue next week from Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones.

Juries recently handed down convictions and long prison sentences to a man and wife who were charged with child trafficking ,and there are at least three more cases pending in the Hunt County court system.

Jones is scheduled to make a presentation before the Satellite Club of the Greenville Rotary at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Landmark On Lee, 2920 Lee St. in Greenville. The session is open to the public and those attending do not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.

The concept of human trafficking is one that unfortunately is becoming far more prevalent in Hunt County.

—Jeffery Barrett of Greenville was found guilty Feb. 18 by a jury in the 354th District Court on a charge of continuous trafficking of a child. The jury later returned a sentence of life in prison.

—Barrett's wife, Barbara Barrett, was found guilty in September 2021 of the same charge and received a sentence of 99 years in prison.

Three more cases are pending.

—Tyreque Marquies Hoskins was indicted in November 2020 on one count each of trafficking child engaging in sexual conduct and sexual assault of a child. Hoskins has pleaded not guilty and has trial scheduled in April in the 354th District Court.

* Michael Wayne Hove II of Point was indicted in February 2021 on one count of trafficking of persons/benefits of forced labor or servitude, with two additional indictments of sexual assault of a child. Hove entered pleas of not guilty to all three counts and a trial is pending in May in the 196th District Court. The indictments allege the offenses occurred on or around June 1, Sept. 13 and Sept. 16, 2020. Hove was reportedly arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 25, 2020. As Thursday, he remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on $650,000 bond.

—Christobal Martinez of Terrell was arrested at his home on May 5, 2021 by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. An indictment alleges two counts of sexual assault of a child and one alleging child trafficking/engaging in sexual conduct. He has pleaded not guilty and has a hearing scheduled for March 16 in the 196th District Court. The alleged trafficking offense occurred on or about April 8, 2020. The sexual assault of a child charges alleges an incident occurred on Jan. 24 2020, and another on Jan 30, 2020.