Sheriff: Special detail resulted in 1,185 traffic tickets

Nov. 8—More than 1,100 traffic tickets were handed out in Niagara County during a recent eight-day crackdown on aggressive driving behaviors, the sheriff's office announced Monday.

Law enforcement agencies including the sheriff's office, the Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Town of Niagara, Lewiston, Middleport, Somerset, Lockport and Youngstown police departments, New York State Police and the state Park Police participated in the crackdown conducted between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

In all, the agencies issued 878 citations for aggressive driving behaviors including driving while intoxicated, speeding, disobeying traffic control devices, following too closely, reckless driving and using a mobile device while driving. An additional 307 citations were issued for other offenses including seatbelt and equipment violations and operation of an uninspected or unregistered vehicle.

"Based on the results of the campaign it certainly shows that aggressive driving is an issue in this county," Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "Our efforts will continue to curb these behaviors and reduce dangerous driving habits. All of the agencies involved did a tremendous job addressing this issue."