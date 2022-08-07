Sheriff: Spirit Lake man charged with murder after admitting to shooting friend in head

Aug. 7—A 64-year-old Spirit Lake man told authorities he shot his friend in the head Friday north of Spirit Lake, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office.

Michael L. Schofield was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, a sheriff's office news release said.

Schofield called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Friday and reported he had just shot his friend in the head on the 3400 block of Spirit Lake Cutoff Road, deputies said. Deputies arrived at the residence, detained Schofield and found a 66-year-old man dead in the front yard.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of the next of kin, had a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not release further details on the shooting.