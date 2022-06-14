Sheriff Spotlight: Deputies committed to serving community

Each week, the Branch County Sheriff's Department will highlight its officers in the Sheriff Spotlight.

Deputy Robert Smith has been with the Branch County Sheriff's Office for 17 years where he has served as a reserve deputy and currently, a corrections deputy.

He is a former graduate of Quincy High School who came from a family of law enforcement and went on to attend KCC. He enjoys fishing, hunting, camping and loves his family and church.

Smith wants the community to know that everyone at the BCSO is always trying to do a good job and hopes citizens know how important it is to have law enforcement 24/7.

Robert Smith

Deputy Steve McManamey has served at the BCSO for over 27 years.

He graduated from the MELOTC Police Academy and lives in Branch County with his wife of 24 years. He enjoys helping others who truly need it.

What he likes most about working at the BCSO is the feeling of a smaller department and the camaraderie he has with his co-workers.

He began his career in corrections and it gave him the opportunity to learn the law enforcement process from the ground up. In 1998, he was able to advance his career to road patrol and be part of frontline investigations.

One thing he wishes the community knew about the BCSO is the mental strength and determination of the employees to maintain the level of service needed to serve their community.

Steve McManamey

Those interested in a career as a corrections officer at the Branch County Sheriff's Office, visit CountyofBranch.com/Sheriff.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Community