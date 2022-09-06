Sheriff: Statesville teacher accused of sex crimes with student facing more charges

A teacher from Statesville who was arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes is now facing additional charges after investigators learned that the juvenile victim went to the teacher’s home nine times after her original arrest in August.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey is now being held on an $800,000 secured bond after new charges were filed last Friday.

Channel 9 reported in early August when Bailey, 36, was arrested for felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15. Investigators told Channel 9 that they got information from a family member of the victim about the alleged sexual relationship, and after searching through Bailey’s “digital and social media communications,” she was charged.

After Bailey’s original arrest, she was charged and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Part of her original bond release conditions stated that she had to stay away from the juvenile victim in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that “the juvenile victim had been at Bailey’s residence on nine occasions since her original arrest on Aug. 1, 2022.”

The sheriff’s office says 27 new charges were filed against Bailey on Friday. She was arrested at her home and booked into custody in the Iredell County Detention Center. She’s facing nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness, and nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions.

School officials said Bailey worked at Northview Academy, formerly known as Pressly Alternative School. She was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant. She most recently worked as a science teacher.

Iredell-Statesville Schools said Bailey has been suspended with pay pending the investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

