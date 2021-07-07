Sheriff: Stolen car alert leads to illegal gun, two arrests in town of Amsterdam

Jul. 7—TOWN OF AMSTERDAM — An alert for a stolen car early Saturday led to the discovery of an illegal handgun and the arrests of two Amsterdam men, Montgomery County Sheriff's officials said.

The incident began just after midnight Saturday morning when a license plate reader on a deputy's patrol car alerted to a car that had just passed that had been reported stolen, officials said.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver turned off the car's lights and entered a town of Amsterdam business parking lot, officials said.

The deputy soon found the vehicle and stopped it. Inside were two men, the driver, identified as Haji G. Dukuray, and passenger, identified as Kyle T. Dery, officials said.

The deputy then soon located the handgun in the vehicle, officials said.

Both men were arrested and charged with first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree willful defacement of a weapon.

They were processed and arraigned. Dukuray was ordered held on $30,000 bail, Dery on $10,000 bail.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe