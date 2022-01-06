Sheriff: 'Suicide by cop' calls neither common nor illegal

Jan. 6—Local law enforcement officials say "suicide by cop" calls aren't as common as many people think — and it's not illegal to express the desire to be killed by officers.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called last week on a report of a man who claimed he wanted to die at the hands of law enforcement officers. As deputies were responding, dispatch advised EMS personnel to be on standby.

"What they'll usually do is, if they think it's unsafe and they want EMS there, then EMS will be asked to stage or to sit somewhere a short distance away until [deputies] get in and make sure the scene is clear," said Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault.

Suicide by cop is a method in which an individual will deliberately behave a certain way to provoke a lethal response from officers. Chennault said supervisors will monitor the radio as deputies are responding.

"We don't have a policy on how to respond to those like we do with pursuits, but I would hope the dispatcher would keep [the supervisors] apprised with what's going on. If we can, then we're going to get to a radio where we can listen," said Chennault.

The sheriff said it's uncommon for local deputies to respond to a call wherein someone has said they want to die by cops. However, they do show up with their emergency lights and sirens running.

"We get very few of these calls where someone says they're not going to give up and that we're going to have to shoot and kill them. We've never had to do that, and most of the time, I think that person uses it to whoever they're trying to talk to or get leverage on — a wife, a girlfriend, boyfriend, the husband and other family members," said Chennault.

The man who allegedly said he wanted deputies to kill him wasn't armed, but he did have access to firearms at the time of the incident. Chennault said the man walked out of the residence peacefully and was taken for an evaluation at a hospital.

A normal response, when deputies pull up to a residence during this type of call, is to immediately park their patrol vehicles in a way they can take cover.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum, there were 900 to 1,000 fatal officer-involved shootings in the U.S. between 2015 and 2018. More than 80 percent of suicide-by-cop subjects in Los Angeles were men, and 67 percent of them had confirmed or probable mental illness.

"This isn't a criminal problem. This isn't a call that we respond to that we're going to make an arrest out of just because someone threatens to harm themselves. That is not a crime," said Chennault.

That would be a civil commitment and not a criminal one, and Chennault said they're able to take that person to be evaluated.

"It's up to a doctor or someone with a degree in mental health who determines where you go from there. It's not a criminal charge, and they're are a lot of sheriffs around the state that don't even respond to this type of call unless there is another person in danger," he said.

Chennault said it's not a criminal offense for someone to state an intention to die through "suicide by cop."

"If we end up having to take someone's life to protect ourselves, we're there on a civil problem that we really shouldn't be involved with. Civil law is done with lawyers and judges, not police officers," said Chennault.

The sheriff said the correct response to such a call would involve a social worker or licensed counselor.

"There's a lot more liability in something like this than pretty much anything we do, because we're involving ourselves in a civil problem that we shouldn't be involved in," said Chennault.