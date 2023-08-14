Sheriff: Suspect in armed carjacking at Daytona Beach gas station arrested after brief standoff

The suspect in a carjacking at a Daytona Beach gas station was arrested Monday morning after deputies say he tried to barricade himself in a warehouse.

The initial carjacking was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the victim was pumping gas at the BP gas station on Derbyshire Rd. when the suspect approached and put a gun to the victim’s side. Chitwood said the suspect too the victim’s keys and drove off in the car.

Moments later, officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department found the car parked, but unoccupied.

“And now the hunt is on,” Chitwood said of the search for the suspect.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and we will be clearing the area. Full details of the incident will be posted later today. Thanks again! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2023

According to Chitwood, deputies used video from inside the gas station captured before the carjacking and video of the carjacking itself to identify the suspect.

He was eventually spotted on Mason Ave. and chased into a business where Chitwood says the suspect barricaded himself in one of their workshops.

Chitwood says they were able to monitor the suspect’s actions on the company’s security cameras while they worked towards a peaceful resolution, something the sheriff said was a first for his career.

After negotiating for more than an hour, Chitwood says deputies maned to coax the suspect towards the door of the business and were finally able to reach inside and take him into custody.

The suspect has only been identified as a 42-year-old man. Chitwood says he faces a long list of felonies including armed carjacking, robbery and burglary.

Chitwood says he also had two open warrants out of Orange and Lake Counties for probation violations. He also has a history of dozens of other prior felony charges.

No injuries were reported in the initial carjacking.

However, the suspect will have to be booked into the Volusia County jail once he’s treated for injuries sustained while breaking into the window of an apartment after the carjacking, Sheriff Chitwood said.

