Sheriff: Suspect in Austin shooting spree tied to possible double homicide in Bexar County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect arrested in an Austin shooting spree that spanned multiple locations — where multiple people were killed and two law enforcement officers were injured — could also be tied to a possible double homicide in Bexar County, near San Antonio.

RELATED: Suspect arrested, linked to south Austin homicide and officer shootings

In a briefing Tuesday night, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Austin law enforcement reached out and asked about a residence in Bexar County that may have been tied to the suspect. He said when deputies arrived they found two bodies inside the home.

“It’s a pretty grizzly crime scene in there,” Salazar said.

The people found inside the home are believed to be in their 50’s, Salazar said. He described the suspect as being roughly 30 but could not provide more information about the relationship between the victims and suspect.

“There are more than enough indicators that it is a double homicide, but we just don’t know cause of death at this point,” Salazar said in a briefing Tuesday night.

Austin shooting spree

That suspect, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement, reportedly also shot an Austin Independent School District officer at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning, then killed two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin and then shot an officer — who is expected to be okay — in the area of Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway, according to law enforcement sources.

Additional information about those scenes is still being released. You can find the latest details here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.