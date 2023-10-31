Sheriff: Suspect in chase tried to run down deputy

Oct. 30—Authorities are holding a Kalispell man on multiple pending charges, including attempted homicide, after he allegedly fled officers in a stolen vehicle on Monday, attempted to run down a deputy and tried to choke a K9.

The pursuit began about 9:30 a.m., Oct. 30 when a Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle on Mountain Meadow Road, officials said in a press release. The ensuing chase took deputies along Tally Lake Road, Star Meadows Road, Farm to Market Road, U.S. 93, Montana 40 and Dillon Road.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Andy Wigner, dodged multiple spike strip attempts during the chase, authorities said. On one occasion, he veered at a deputy, nearly hitting him, officials said.

Wigner eventually drove into a field off of Blue Heron Drive between Whitefish and Columbia Falls, according to officials. When deputies brought out a K9 to subdue Wigner, he tried to choke it, authorities said.

Following his arrest, Wigner was taken to the county jail, where he is being held on pending charges of criminal endangerment and attempted homicide. He also has an outstanding warrant for an alleged violation of the terms of his release while prosecutors seek the revocation of his suspended sentence on a 2012 possession of drugs and paraphernalia conviction.

After leaving prison in December 2022, Wigner gave his probation and parole officer an address where he planned on residing while under supervision, according to a violation report filed in Flathead County District Court. He fled that same day, according to his probation and parole officer.

Taken back into custody, Wigner was scheduled to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht for an April 6 hearing on the revocation proceedings. He never showed up, according to court documents. Ulbricht subsequently issued a bench warrant for Wigner's arrest.

Wigner's criminal history in the county, largely drug-related, stretches back to 2001, according to court records.

Officials said the vehicle Wigner was driving during Monday's chase was reported stolen to the Kalispell Police Department on Oct. 25.

Sheriff Brian Heino thanked the Whitefish Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Two Bear Air for helping to track Wigner down.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.