Sheriff: Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Polk County

A deadly deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a suspect was killed in the Frostproof area earlier this morning.

Deputies said the shooting scene is at T.S. Wilson Road at South Scenic Hwy (US-17).

Read: Central Florida law enforcement informs community before permitless carry law takes effect

Judd plans to share more details later this morning.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Read: New Central Florida Buc-ee’s will take spot as the world’s largest

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.