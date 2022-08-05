Sheriff: Suspect dead, officer hurt in Forsyth Co. while serving murder warrant out of Meck County

A law enforcement officer was shot and a suspect wanted out of Mecklenburg County was killed after several agencies tried to serve a murder warrant Friday morning, according to the Forsyth County sheriff.

In a news conference, Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said his office, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working together to serve the warrant for a suspect out of Mecklenburg County.

They found the suspect at a gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, Kimbrough said. He said just before 8:15 a.m., the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. The suspect died from their injuries, Kimbrough said, and one law enforcement officer was shot. The officer was not seriously hurt, he said.

Kimbrough did not share the identity of the officer who was shot, but CMPD said it wasn’t an officer with their department. Kimbrough added the officer shot wasn’t a FCSO deputy, either.

It was not immediately clear which homicide the suspect was wanted for, but Channel 9 is working to learn more.

Per standard protocol, the SBI will be independently investigating the incident.

“Thank you for your concern and your prayers for the injured officer,” Kimbrough said.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

