Sheriff: Suspect stole car, ran over owner

Jun. 21—Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said authorities seek a man suspected of stealing a car and running over the owner Monday at a grocery store.

Morris said his department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who stole the car and ran over a woman who was later hospitalized.

He said deputies responded Monday evening to the Dollar General in Canadian for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the woman who owned the vehicle started her car after loading groceries and went to return the shopping cart in the store. When the woman was returning back to her vehicle, she saw a male running towards her vehicle.

The man then jumped in the woman's vehicle and started to back up. The woman grabbed the door to try and stop the suspect from stealing her vehicle when she was run over and injured.

Morris said the woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect then drove the woman's vehicle west on State Highway 113 towards Indianola before being seen a short time later going east on State Highway 133 and taking the exit to go south on U.S. 69 Highway.

According to the sheriff, the vehicle is a dark blue 2012 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate number HOL-957.

The woman described the man who stole her vehicle to be tall and thin, approximately 5 feet 11 inches with dark skin and dark hair.

Another witness described the suspect as "really tanned" with a pointed nose and wearing blue jeans and a dark colored backpack with no shirt and approximately 16-18 years old.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at 918-423-5858. People can also message Morris directly on Facebook with any information.