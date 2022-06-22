Sheriff: Suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Debary IHOP arrested

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Sammy McKnight, Jr. on Tuesday night following a fatal shooting at a Debary IHOP.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant had been issued for Sammy McKnight Jr., for arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Sunday investigators identified McKnight as a person of interest in the deadly shooting at a DeBary IHOP on Friday evening.

On Monday, Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced a $5,000 reward available for information leading to McKnight’s arrest.

Read: Passenger plane catches fire after landing at Miami International Airport

On Tuesday, following the arrest Sheriff Mike Chitwood said “We had a $5,000 reward out and I’m ecstatic to say I’ll be handing a check to the person who recognized our suspect and called.”

The 31-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in Daytona Beach after Volusia County deputies and officers from Daytona Beach PD chased McKnight down and took him into custody

We have murder suspect Sammy McKnight Jr. in custody! Thank you @VolusiaSheriff detectives and @DaytonaBchPD CST for bringing him in. It took a foot chase. We had a $5K reward out and I’m ecstatic to say I’ll be handing a check the person who recognized our suspect and called! pic.twitter.com/6A1xO7WdIF — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 22, 2022

Investigators also said 35-year-old James Shirley of DeBary passed away on the scene of Friday night’s shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on Dirksen Drive in DeBary.

Gunman & Victim identified in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

Gunman & Victim identified in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

Gunman & Victim identified in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

Investigators released images of McKnight’s car a light blue or gray 2007 Cadillac CTS with Florida tag LNI-T47.

Story continues

Read: Central Florida man arrested after trying to entice young girl into car, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.