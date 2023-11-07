Sheriff: Suspect wanted after robbing ATM refiller in Rock Hill

Deputies in York County are on the lookout for a 28-year-old man they say robbed employees who were in the middle of reloading an ATM last month.

The robbery happened on Oct. 5, but the York County Sheriff’s Office put the word out on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daquial Simmons allegedly robbed Carolina ATM employees while they were replenishing an ATM at a convenience store on Celanese Road. Deputies didn’t say how much money Simmons allegedly stole.

Simmons has ties to Peachland, the sheriff’s office says. He’s currently wanted for armed robbery and conspiracy.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information on Simmons to call 911.

