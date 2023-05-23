Sheriff: Suspected bank robber shot by police in Reading SWAT standoff

A man suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Reading was shot by police during a SWAT situation Monday, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said in the release the bank was robbed at gunpoint around 1:30 p.m. The suspect had traveled to a home in the 1200 block of Third Street.

Multiple surrounding jurisdictions were waiting for Hamilton County SWAT to arrive when, officials said, the man left the rear door and pointed a gun at officers. An Amberley Village officer witnessed it and shot him in the upper body.

The man went back into the house with a gunshot wound. SWAT members came inside and found him deceased from a gunshot wound "a short time later," the release states.

Officials did not say in the release why SWAT was called to the scene.

The man shot was identified as Michael Craddock, 34.

Authorities have not released the Amberley Village officer's name.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Amberly officer shoots suspected bank robber in Reading SWAT standoff