Sheriff takes armed, suicidal man into custody in Deltona speaking of 'suicide by cop'

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and two others took an armed, suicidal man into custody after he fired multiple shots, including two through a closed garage door in the direction of deputies and neighbors in Deltona Wednesday.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post deputies responded to a home on Lavender Street at around noon regarding "an armed, suicidal subject" who made statements about committing "suicide by cop."

The man, whose name was not released, was determined to be a 74-year-old military veteran who had exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and "appeared to be intoxicated," according to the social media post.

Deputies set up a perimeter and asked neighbors to stay inside. At around 2 p.m., after PA announcements and negotiations over the phone, Chitwood "approached the subject along with two people he knew, and he was taken into custody without further incident."

The defendant was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and two counts of discharging a firearm in a residence.

