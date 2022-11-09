A new sheriff takes the reins in Ontario County: David Cirencione wins handily

CANANDAIGUA — Hammering on a theme from seemingly the minute he declared his candidacy for sheriff, Ontario County Sheriff's Lt. David Cirencione said he will meet with everyone who works for the department face to face when he takes the office Jan. 1.

"Just to let them know I’m there to support them and I have their back," Cirencione said. "That’s day one."

Cirencione, who won a Republican primary election for the party designation in June, on Tuesday night handily took the sheriff's race.

Cirencione garnered 28,787 votes, or 64.69% -- 24,377 on the Republican line and 4,410 on the Conservative line -- to Democrat Steven Slazny's 15,449 votes, or 34.72%, according to results from the Ontario County Board of Elections on Tuesday night.

The sheriff serves a four-year term.

Cirencione said he was honored that voters had the trust in him and his choice for undersheriff, Ontario County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Rago, to lead the Sheriff’s Office into the next phase of the future.

"I can promise that I will work collaboratively with everybody in this community to make it a wonderful place to work and the best police agency to provide top-notch public safety to everyone," Cirencione said.

Next up, a transition before taking over and leading the department, which in the last year saw the resignation of former Sheriff Kevin Henderson, a Democrat, and Undersheriff David Frasca and subsequent county investigation. Interim Sheriff Philip Povero came out of retirement to lead the department through the end of the year.

In the days leading up to the campaign, Cirencione said he felt voters had put the investigation behind them and were focused on the future, as he was.

Cirencione did tell supporters Tuesday night the Sheriff's Office needed stability.

"It needed stable, ethical leadership and a lot of people in the office and the community called upon us to step up and do this," Cirencione said. "As I've said from the beginning, this is not about us. This is about the wonderful men and women that work for the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. It's about the wonderful men and women that live in this community.

"Our commitment ... is to provide the best public safety, top-notch, for the people that reside and travel through here."

Cirencione, 47, of Geneva, was promoted to lieutenant in 2016. He has been serving as commanding officer of the Criminal Investigation Division, and has served as commanding officer of the Road Patrol, Crime Scene Unit, Underwater Search & Recovery Team, Field Training Officer Program and Eastview Mall Patrol. He and wife, Sue, who owns and operates the Ovid Big M supermarket, have three daughters.

Rago is an 18-year law enforcement veteran -- 12 of those years at the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Rago, 38, and wife, Tara, a vice president at Lyons National Bank, live in Geneva and have two young children.

Rago said he and Cirencione will serve the office proudly.

"We were police officers a year ago," Rago said Tuesday night. "Never had anything to do with politics nor did we ever see that in our future. We were welcomed with open arms."

Slavny, a Demcorat who has worked for the last nine years for Victor schools, is coordinator of district safety for the Victor school district. He is a retired State Police sergeant who also was making his first run for office.

"I do look forward to continuing to work with the new sheriff, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and all community members towards a safer home county for all of us," Slavny said.

W. Randolph Warner, a retired contractor and part of a farm operation of more than 1,000 acres with his two brothers, was a write-in candidate who entered the race over the summer.

The Board of Elections did not name who received the 263 write-in votes recorded, only tallying the number.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: David Cirencione takes Ontario County sheriff's race