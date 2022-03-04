Sheriff talks new gun bill, jail improvements at Rotary Club of North Cobb

Mar. 4—KENNESAW — Torn between his concern over rising crime and support for the Second Amendment, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said he "sees both sides of the token" when it comes to the "constitutional carry" bill making its way through the state legislature this year.

Senate Bill 319, which passed the Senate on Monday, would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a firearm in public. The bill now heads to the Georgia House. If approved, the House would then send it to Gov. Brian Kemp for final approval.

Supporters say the bill would help Georgians protect themselves against violent crimes, while opponents believe it would increase the likelihood of a gun getting into the wrong hands.

When asked about the bill Thursday, Owens, who was elected in November 2020, said he supports the Second Amendment. But he also noted the difficulties police officers and sheriff's deputies face when approaching a suspect who may be armed.

"You don't know who you are dealing with and what they have on them at any time," Owens said. "With our violent crime rate going up... that's a concern for us in the metro Atlanta area. As you can see from the news, it's going up every day, and unfortunately, most of those violent crimes are occurring with guns."

Owens, the first Black sheriff elected in Cobb County, spoke to the Rotary Club of North Cobb over Zoom on Thursday, while the club ate breakfast at Copeland's restaurant in Kennesaw. Owens discussed the new upgrades at the jail he governs, and took questions from the members.

Owens spoke about the jail's new inmate psychiatric program, which is aimed at improving mental health care for inmates — something he made sure to note was the first of its kind in the state.

"I'm really proud of it, and I think you should be, too," Owens said.

Under the initiative, which debuted in November, three psychiatrists and a nursing team are available around the clock for inmates. Prior to the program, the sheriff's office did not have any in-house mental health staff members, and outside resources weren't available 24/7.

Additionally, the jail partnered with the Department of Justice on a fathership program that helps inmates complete their diplomas and learn workplace skills, helping facilitate their post-jail transition. The first program had eight inmates and went well, according to Owens.

"They did very well in the program, and we are looking for success once they get out," Owens said. "They want to get back into the neighborhoods they are from."

Owens also announced the new Cobb Sheriff's Office smartphone application, which provides up-to-the-minute reports on road closures, accidents, and other urgent information.

"This application pushes out so much information about what's going on," Owens said. "I want to share what's happening in Cobb County with the people in real-time."

Users can also submit a crime tip and search the jail for registered sex offenders in their area, among other resources.

The free application can be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Among those in attendance was David Schwickerath, the club's former president, who has supported Owens' tenure thus far.

"The sherriff is doing an outstanding job for Cobb County," Schwickerath said.

President-elect and Secretary Nancy Prochaska reiterated Schwickerath's comments and said it provides reassurance that Cobb is in good hands.

"I think it's very uplifting to know that our community is being served by such a talented team of leadership," Prochaska said.