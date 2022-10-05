Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they received a report on Sept. 22 regarding April Viney, 44. She is a teacher at West Iredell High School.

According to authorities, the victim was a former student of Viney as an underclassman at West Iredell. At the time of the incident, the victim was enrolled as an online high school student.

After interviewing witnesses, processing a cellphone and searching Viney’s social media accounts, the sheriff’s office arrested her Tuesday. Viney was charged with two felony counts of felony dissemination of obscenity.

Viney is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

No other details have been released.

