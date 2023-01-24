Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school

A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Read: Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say

After placing the school on lockdown, deputies began reviewing surveillance video from the area near the restroom.

Deputies said they saw a student, later identified as 14-year-old Tyson Wayne Disalvo entering and exiting the restroom multiple times and acting suspiciously just before the gun was found.

Read: Diver rescued off Florida coast hours after being lost in strong ocean current

Investigators later learned that the gun had been stolen during a string of vehicle burglaries on Oct 10.

When detectives reviewed surveillance video from the night of the burglaries, they found Disalvo and another teen entering several cars.

Read: Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed

Deputies charged Disalvo with possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and disrupting a school function.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.