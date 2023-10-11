Sheriff: Teen injured in Celebration shooting as bullets riddle multiple cars

A teenager was injured when bullets riddled cars Wednesday afternoon in a Publix parking lot in Celebration, according to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. and brought a heavy police presence to the store on Blake Boulevard.

At a press conference, López said the 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the back while driving his car in the parking lot. He was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported but several cars were damaged by bullets, the sheriff said.

Deputies said the incident was an isolated event that stemmed from a dispute between two teenagers who knew each other.

The suspected shooter, who is still at-large as of Wednesday evening, was seen driving away in a blue car.

López said investigators are reviewing footage from Publix and are working on identifying the suspect.

This is a developing story.

