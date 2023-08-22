Sheriff: Teen killed and several injured in shooting at Bothell apartment complex

A teen was shot and killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a Bothell apartment complex, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4 a.m. on August 12, deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of 185th Place Southeast in Bothell.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where the 16-year-old boy died Saturday.

According to deputies, the suspects were last seen leaving the area in a car.

While deputies investigated the scene, two additional boys - a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old - arrived at Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek with gunshot wounds.

Both boys were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The two injured boys and the 26-year-old man have since been released from the hospital.



