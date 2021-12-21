Sheriff: Theft complaints lead to Wilton man, items stolen from cars

Dec. 21—WILTON — Several theft complaints led sheriff's deputies to a Wilton man and items taken from cars in the area, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Brendan A. King, 40, of Perry Road, Wilton, was arrested Sunday and charged with eight counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies, and four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny, officials said.

The incidents happened Sunday. Deputies responded to the area of Jones Road for the theft complaints from unlocked vehicles. They then spotted king in the area on foot and found him in possession of items taken from several vehicles in the area, officials said.

King was processed and released to appear in court later.

More charges are possible, officials said. Anyone with video surveillance in the area of Jones Road around that time is asked to contact Sheriff's Sgt. William Kitts at wkitts@saratogacountyny.gov.

