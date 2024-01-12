Sheriff: three arrested in assault case

Jan. 11—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said three Meridian residents were arrested on Wednesday after an alleged assault that left a victim with severe injuries.

Deputies responded to calls of an assault on Jan. 5 in the 1100 block of Third Street in Meridian. According to officials, the alleged victim suffered major injuries and was life flighted to University of California, Davis Medical Center.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects involved in the incident, 23-year-old Jovani Campos-Figueroa, 24-year-old Nina Leal, and 23-year-old Robert Leal, officials said.

Numerous search warrants were authorized on Wednesday, which led to the arrest of all three suspects, the sheriff's office said. Campos-Figueroa, Nina Leal and Robert Leal were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, mayhem and violation of probation, officials said.

All three suspects were booked into Sutter County Jail with bail set for each at $100,000. As of Thursday afternoon, all three were still at the jail, according to records. Campos-Figueroa, Nina Leal and Robert Leal are scheduled to appear in the Sutter County Superior Court at 3 p.m. today.