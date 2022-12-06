Sheriff TK Waters announces additional work hours to address violent crime after murder of teen

Community leaders are speaking out tonight calling for an end to violence after a weekend shooting took the life of a 13-year-old and left an 11-year-old injured while on their way back from football tryouts.

AJ Jordan with MAD DADS was heartbroken when he learned of the shooting.

“The coach probably was going to take them and get them something to eat, cause that’s what you do after you have a good practice, you take them and get them something to eat. And then somebody pulled up on the side of them and opened fire,” said Jordan.

The victim is the 10th child to die from homicide in Jacksonville this year according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s transparency page, surpassing the eight seen in 2021.

“We definitely got a gun violence problem here in the city of Jacksonville,” said Jordan.

Homicides in general are up this year.

Between criminal homicides and homicides pending classification, the city saw 116 in all of 2021.

With a month left to go, there have been 138 this year.

“As we prepare for the holidays, a family in our community is preparing to bury their child,” said Sheriff TK Waters.

In a news conference on community violence Monday evening, Waters did not take questions, but announced JSO would be adding 420 more work hours per week to address violent crime.

He also announced the state attorney’s office would be dedicating two attorneys to work exclusively on violent crime.

“And we’re going to use all of our technology, all of our resources that we have to be able do this,” said Waters.

Mayor Lenny Curry emphasized the need for the community to keep the issue at the front of our minds.

“We cannot let our anger fade. This tragedy is but another reason that we must continue to invest in our first responders and law enforcement and public safety,” said Curry.

Jordan said seeing city leaders out in front on the issue is encouraging, but it’s not a problem that police can solve alone.

“We all have to come together and work together because it’s not just a one agency issue it’s a citywide issue and we must work together to get this accomplished,” said Jordan.

First Coast Crime Stoppers emphasized you can report an anonymous tip to help solve this murder.

If your tip leads to an arrest you can be awarded up to $9,000.

The number to call is 866-845-TIPS.

