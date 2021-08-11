Sheriff: Torch Lake boat ramp argument leaves woman shot in chest

Aug. 11—BELLAIRE — A Northern Michigan sheriff said one woman shot another woman in the arm and chest with a small-caliber gun after an argument over the use of a Torch Lake boat ramp.

Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said late Tuesday that his office is investigating the shooting that happened at about 10 minutes before 8 p.m. at the often busy state-owned boat launch on the south end of Torch Lake. Emergency medical responders rushed the woman who was shot to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Bean said the injured woman and her boyfriend were loading a paddle boat at the popular boat ramp in Milton Township near the Torch River, while the suspect attempted to back her boat trailer into the lake's water to load a boat she and her family had been on.

"An argument had ensued because of the use of the boat ramp and words were exchanged," Bean said in a late-night released statement.

He said the women apparently both approached each other as if to fight, but the suspect pulled a small-caliber gun and opened fire. The bullet hit the other woman's arm and then passed through her chest and out her back, Bean said.

Sheriffs deputies arrested the shooter on accusations of felonious assault and took her to Antrim County Jail in Bellaire. Investigators may pursue additional charges, the sheriff said.

Bean said he expects to provide additional information about the investigation on Wednesday.