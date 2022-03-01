Sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2,000 grams of meth, cash, gun

Investigators say they seized these drugs and cash during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The man at the center of an investigation was caught with more than 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and an array of other drugs, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Division and Community Interdiction Team, along Gaston County Police Department, conducted a joint investigation resulting in a traffic stop on Tuesday.

They reportedly stopped Bryan Keith Heavner in a vehicle in Cleveland County.

According to investigators, the 52-year-old Vale man had in his possession:

2,064 grams methamphetamine

57 grams of Fentanyl

7 grams of heroin

2.5 grams of cocaine

7.8 grams of oxycodone

12.6 grams of hydrocodone

1 handgun

$829

According to the Sheriff's Office, the drugs had a value of $100,000. A statement from the Sheriff's Office said Heavner "is responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and other narcotics throughout the region."

"This investigation shows the importance of networking with other agencies to aid in getting drug dealers off the streets," the department said in a press release.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2,000 grams of meth, gun in Cleveland Co