Sheriff: Trenton woman identified in deadly Butler County crash

Dec. 11—MADISON TWP. — A 64-year-old Trenton woman has been identified as the person who died in a crash Friday night in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) was called to the scene of an injury crash at 7:08 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ohio 122 and West Alexandria Road.

The crash involved a 2012 Dodge Durango with a single female occupant and a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with two riders.

All three were transported to a local hospital and the passenger of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson was listed in critical condition, and the driver of the Durango was treated with apparent minor injuries.

The cause and manner of the crash are still being investigated by START.