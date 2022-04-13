Sheriff: Tuesday shooting in Licking County hospitalizes one, another detained

The Licking County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to a social media post, the sheriff said deputies responded to the 2400 block of Chestnut Hills Road — located north of Newark and Granville — for a shooting.

The sheriff reports one person was transported via ambulance and another was detained. The sheriff posted he believes this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The sheriff's office is actively investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Sheriff's Office: Shooting hospitalizes one