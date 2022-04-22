Sheriff: Two accused drug traffickers arrested for planned armed robbery of undercover deputy

Two people accused of trafficking drugs were arrested for distributing pills containing fentanyl and planning the robbery of an undercover deputy investigating the case, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Sophia Keller, 18, and John Jemisonmagno, 20, were arrested earlier this week at a shopping center near Weddington, deputies said.

An investigation from the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Eradication Team revealed Keller and Jemisonmagno -- also know as John Magno -- were selling illegal pills containing fentanyl to kids and teens in the Union County area, a release from the office said.

The duo’s narcotic sales resulted in at least one nearly fatal overdose in Union County, according to deputies. The juvenile -- who was administered multiple doses of Narcan to save their life -- is recovering, deputies said.

As the investigation continued, an undercover deputy met the pair at a Weddington shopping center where authorities descended to arrest the suspects. The two were taken into custody without issues, deputies said.

Jemisonmagno was found with a loaded, stolen handgun and a ski mask, according to law enforcement. Cocaine and “a trafficking quantity of fentanyl” were seized along with the gun, deputies said.

During the arrest and following investigation, the sheriff’s office said it learned the suspects had a plan to rob the undercover deputy -- who was posing as a potential drug buyer -- using the stolen gun.

Keller is charged with five felonies, including maintaining property for drug distribution, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon and simple possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Jemisonmagno is charged with seven felonies, including maintaining property for drug distribution, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon.

Jemisonmagno was given a $750,000 bond and Keller was given a $450,000 bond. Both remain in the Union County Jail, according to deputies.

