Sheriff: Two more catalytic converters reported stolen

Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — Two catalytic converters were taken off of two vehicles at a business in Green Lake Township on Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department said.

This incident is the latest in a string of catalytic converters being taken from businesses overnight, making five which occurred in Green Lake Township, two in Blair Township and one at a residence in Mayfield Township.

As previously reported, police believe a suspect is taking catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the evening and overnight at businesses, while the businesses are closed, according to a statement.

Catalytic converters getting taken from the chassis of vehicles is also a common occurrence, as they contain a small amount of precious metals, which can be sold at a high price on the black market or at salvage shops.

Captain Chris Clark said via email on Thursday that the Sheriff's Department is "actively working on all of the catalytic converter thefts."

Police are asking anyone who has information on these incidents to call 9-1-1 and report what they know to Central Dispatch, who can also be reached at 231-922-4550.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.