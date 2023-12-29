Sheriff: Unadilla man shot self with homemade gun

Dec. 29—Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin announced a Unadilla man was arrested after he shot himself with a homemade gun.

According to a media release, deputies responded to a 911 call Nov. 29, about a person who had suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Prentice Gorge Road in the town of Unadilla. When deputies and state troopers arrived they found Aaron Vandusen, 48, had a gunshot wound in the abdomen/groin area. They administered first aid and Vandusen was transported to UHS Medical Center in Johnson City by ambulance.

It was determined that Vandusen had made a homemade pistol after he had been served with an order of protection prohibiting him from possession firearms, the release said. Vandusen has a prior felony conviction, which also prohibits him from possessing firearms. While getting into his vehicle, Vandusen dropped the gun, which discharged and caused his injury.

The State Police and sheriff's office were called to Vandusen's residence for an unrelated complaint Dec. 28. He was arrested and transported to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office for processing on charges stemming from the Nov. 29, incident.

Vandusen was charged with second-degree criminal use of a firearm, a class C felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; gunsmith fails to serialize firearm, a class E felony; criminal possession of a weapon, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor.

Vandusen was arraigned in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.