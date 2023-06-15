Sheriff: Unlicensed teen caught driving 100+ mph with unsecured children in overcrowded car

An Orlando teen was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was caught driving at more than 110 miles-per-hour in a five-seat car with seven children who weren’t wearing seatbelts.

According to a report from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was stopped on SR-50 near the Orange County line running radar clocked a white SUV headed eastbound at a115 miles-per-hour in a 65 mph zone.

While attempting to catch up to the SUV, the Deputy noted that the driver continued to drive recklessly around other cars on the highway, well over the posted speed limit.

The SUV eventually came to a stop and deputies identified the driver as 19-year-old Justin Espinal.

According to the sheriff’s office, as Espinal went to retrieve his identification card, the deputy noticed two young children sitting on the laps of other children in the back seat of the car who were also not wearing seatbelts, or weren’t secured in proper seats for their age.

A search of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Driver and Vehicle Information Database revealed Espinal was not only unlicensed at the time of the stop, but had never held a Florida driver’s license.

Due to the “wanton disregard” both for people on the highway and the children in the back seat, Espinal was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license.

Espinal was also issued citations for speeding and for the children not wearing seatbelts or having proper car seats.

