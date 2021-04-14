Sheriff updates community on recent activity
Apr. 13—It's been a busy spring for deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
"With better weather, the last few weeks have seen an increase in property and drug-related crime," said Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores. "As a result, we have intensified our deputies patrol efforts, supplemented by our criminal investigators, in an effort to make an impact on these offenses."
On April 9, Deputy Brad Overton responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint in the 5700 block of FM 321.
The victim reported acquaintance, Cinnamon Smith, 31, took her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu without permission.
Deputy Overton later located Smith and the vehicle in the 100 block of Columbia Street.
Smith resisted arrest and was taken into custody by Deputy Overton, assisted by Palestine PD.
Smith was booked into the Anderson County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transport.
During the booking process Smith was found to be in possession of two unidentified pills. Smith was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
On April 6, Deputy Daniel Seawalt responded to the report of a burglary in progress at 4686 FM 1137 in Anderson County.
According to Flores, Deputy Seawalt found Jeremy Delprincipe, 32, attempting to load stolen items
onto a flatbed trailer pulled by a black Dodge Ram truck.
Delprincipe was arrested and placed in the Anderson County Jail for theft of property $2,500-$30,000 and burglary of a building.
On March 31, Investigator Robert Frakes obtained a warrant charging Carlos Humberto Monzon-Sanchez, 50, with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second degree felony.
The victim, a 5-year-old female, made an outcry of the alleged offense reported the assault and identified Monzon-Sanchez as the suspect.
Sergeant Frakes initiated the investigation and obtained evidence which resulted in Judge James Todd issuing the warrant.
Monzon-Sanchez was arrested, booked into the Anderson County Jail, and is being held on a $150,000 bond.
On March 29, Anderson County Deputies received information regarding the location of a stolen vehicle.
Sergeants Frakes, Tabitha Frawner and Andrea Karriker initiated an investigation.
A search warrant was obtained and executed at a home located on ACR-3704.
A 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up stolen from Houston County and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu stolen from Palestine were recovered.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Palestine Police Department.
On March 27, Sergeant Skylar Laza conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of the driver for invalid driver license.
While inventorying the vehicle for the wrecker service, a THC extract was found in plain view.
A search of the vehicle revealed additional THC oil, 4.8g of methamphetamine and a laptop case containing the identifying information, including names, dates of birth, and social security numbers, belonging to multiple people.
A tool bag containing a card printer machine, blank cards and fake identification cards was seized.
Heriberto Limon, 30, was arrested for the traffic offense, possession of a controlled substance — Penalty Group I, 4-200g and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information — 50 or more.
Limon was booked into the Anderson County Jail and later released on $55,000 bond.
Also on March 27, Sergeant Laza observed a vehicle parked in the south bound shoulder of US-79.
Laza checked the vehicle and found a male asleep in the driver's seat with his foot on the brake.
When the driver was woke up and got out of the vehicle, he was intoxicated. During the vehicle inventory Laza located a cigarette pack containing a small plastic bag of Xanax pills.
The driver, Chester Gorsha, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance — Penalty Group 2, less than 28g, DWI and driving while license invalid.
Gorsha was booked into the Anderson County Jail and later released on $17,500 bond.