Sheriff urges calm after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Flagler County

A Florida sheriff is warning against civil unrest after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in Bunnell, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Smith, 16, was shot on South Anderson Street and died in a hospital, FCSO said.

Smith’s death was being investigated by the Bunnell Police Department, but on Thursday the investigation was turned over to FCSO.

Outraged Bunnell residents are calling for action and retaliation, FCSO said. The sheriff’s office has received multiple tips of threats against an unnamed suspect.

“Retaliation and violence will not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to prevent crimes or additional violence stemming from this senseless killing,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “While we share in the anger, sadness, and frustration of this unfortunate event, we are asking the community to let us conduct our investigation and allow us to get justice for the victim and his family.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that could lead to an arrest. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the FCSO by calling 386-313-4911, email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

“Together we will get justice for Noah and his family,” Staly said.

