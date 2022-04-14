Sheriff: Veteran Clay County deputy arrested after ‘brave’ girl comes forward about sexual abuse

An 8-year veteran of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and stripped of his badge after a young girl came forward this week with allegations of ongoing sexual abuse.

According to Sheriff Michelle Cook, a mother called the sheriff’s office Tuesday night to report a sexual battery after her 12-year-old daughter came into her room and told her about an inappropriate encounter that had occurred earlier that day, adding that it was not the first time it had happened and she wanted it to stop.

CCSO identified the suspect as Deputy Sheriff Paul S. Mauricio, who was placed on an emergency suspension while the claims were investigated.

On Wednesday, Mauricio confirmed the pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct during an interview with investigators and was arrested.

Mauricio is charged with capital sexual battery for incidents that occurred when the victim was younger than 12, among other charges, according to court records. He is being held on no bond.

“I want to say to the young lady who came forward—I want to commend her for her bravery in coming forward with such a difficult conversation with her mom, Cook said in a news conference. “For a young person, a young lady, to come forward at 12-years of age to disclose such a difficult thing, she’s a very brave young girl.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect did know each other but the exact nature of their relationship will not be disclosed to protect the victim.

Cook said cases like these, investigating sex crimes against children, are difficult to investigate, but that there is no higher calling than ensuring the safety of children. “It is always disappointing when a deputy tarnishes the badge, but we have so many more that are committed to honoring their oath to protect and serve our community by holding criminals accountable—even if that criminal holds a badge.”

Following the news of Mauricio’s arrest, Action News Jax found a CCSO Facebook post from Nov. 2017 recognizing a deputy of the same name. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not confirm the deputy in the post is the arrested deputy. It was taken down shortly after our request.

Story continues

According to the post, Deputy Mauricio served in the United States Navy for over 20 years, completing two tours of Iraq, and two tours in the North Arabian Sea on the USS Eisenhower.

NOTE: Most law enforcement agencies do not release mugshots because they are concerned about protecting an officer who has not yet been convicted of a crime. Police officers who are arrested typically sign a written request for an exemption.

