Sheriff warns residents of phone scam

Dec. 31—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam which is occurring in Anderson and several surrounding counties.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the scam involves a telephone call in which the caller identifies himself as member of a local law enforcement agency. The intended victim is informed they have missed court and are in danger of being arrested. To avoid arrest, the intended victim is instructed to send money to the caller.

"This is a scam," Flores said. "We will not call you stating you owe the county money. We will not ask you to send money to avoid arrest. If you receive a call of this nature, just hang up."

Flores reminds everyone to be careful with your personal identification and financial information.