Sheriff warns about scam phone calls

Nov. 15—GUILFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement officials continue to warn the public about an ongoing phone scam in which callers threaten to jail people for failing to pay fines or foregoing jury duty.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said the Guilford County Sheriff's Office keeps receiving reports from people who get such calls.

"Guilford Metro 911 received numerous fraud calls from citizens regarding unknown persons who were calling and identifying themselves as deputy sheriffs ... and in some cases are using actual local law enforcement officers' names from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office," Rogers said.

The callers claim that a person missed a court date or jury selection and an arrest warrant has been or will be issued unless a fine is paid through prepaid cards.

Rogers said the sheriff's office will never ask that anyone pay any fine by cash, credit card, prepaid card, PayPal or CashApp.

"The Guilford County Sheriff's Office does not conduct this type of business over the telephone, and citizens should be very cautious not to provide any personal or financial details over the telephone," Rogers said.

Anyone who thinks that they owe a fine or has a question about a warrant or arrest should call the sheriff's office at 336-641-3690, he said.