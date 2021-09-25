Sheriff: Warrant leads to arrests for marijuana, drugs, weapons

Sep. 24—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement this afternoon concerning the arrest of suspects in Hawk Cove on charges related to the possession of marijuana, drugs and weapons:

On September 24, 2021 at around 7 a.m. the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the 9500 block of Amy Dr. in Hawk Cove, TX. During the search warrant, 16 lbs. of suspected marijuana, 35 grams of THC, a firearm and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located throughout the residence.

A male and a female were located inside the residence and both were taken into custody. The male has been charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG2A>=4G5LBS=4G5LBS<=50LBS. Both of these suspects are being held at the Hunt County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to thank Greenville Police Department and the Hawk Cove Police Department for their assistance in serving this search warrant.