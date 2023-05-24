Sheriff Waters hosting discussions tonight on stopping violence against law enforcement

Sheriffs from around Northeast Florida are meeting Wednesday night in Jacksonville to discuss the growing issue of violence against law enforcement.

The news conference will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police tonight at 5 p.m. and will be hosted by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

In addition to sheriffs, representatives from DEA, ATF, FDLE, State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan will be in attendance.

Sheriff Waters said he wants to discuss ways to stop violence against law enforcement. He will be accompanied by multiple law enforcement agencies, including sheriffs from Clay County, St. Johns County, Nassau County and Baker County.

Action News Jax will have a news crew inside tonight, and when we learn more, we will update you.

